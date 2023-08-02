Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul had made their relationship official in August 2022. After a year of dating, the two have called off their relationship. The Argentine singer took to Twitter and confirmed her breakup with the football player. She mentioned in her tweet, “we decided to end our relationship.” Tini also wrote, “We live very beautiful moments, where I had the opportunity to meet a person who I love and respect a lot.” Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater ‘Spending Time Apart’ for Broadway Star To Sort Things Out With Estranged Wife Lilly Jay – Reports.

Tini Stoessel & Rodrigo De Paul Breakup

Quiero contarles que con Rodrigo decidimos terminar nuestra relación. Vivimos momentos muy lindos, donde tuve la oportunidad de conocer a una persona q quiero y respeto mucho. Nos acompañamos en momentos muy importantes de nuestras vidas. Muchas gracias por el amor y el… — LaTripleT (@TiniStoessel) August 1, 2023

