Aly Goni took to social media today (March 24) and dropped a picture with buddy Asim Riaz wherein both of them look excited for their first Umrah at Mecca. In the photos, the Bigg Boss stars can be seen on a flight wearing religious clothes. The duo also wished fans happy Ramadan. Check it out. Aly Goni 'Can't Wait' to Perform His First Umrah in Mecca This Ramadan With Childhood Buddy Asim Riaz (View Post).

Aly Goni and Asim Riaz All Set For Umrah:

