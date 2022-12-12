Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mass movement started by the Indian National Congress with an aim to voice protest against injustice. The movement is led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. There are many actors in the likes of Akanksha Puri, Rashami Desai and Swara Bhaskar who have joined the march. Now, actress Digangana Suryavanshi has joined the bandwagon in Rajasthan. She took to social media to post a picture with a caption mentioning that she is happy to be a part of the initiative. Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Digangana Suryavanshi Says Watching Salman Khan’s Reality Show Is Difficult Once You Live in That House.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi)

