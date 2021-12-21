The contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are trying to give their best to survive on the controversial reality show in order to reach the finale that’s getting closer. In fact, the ones who were good pals, now all doesn’t seem to be well between them as well. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 showcases an ugly war of words between Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash. The latter discusses with Umar Riaz about his dating plans with Rashami post the show. However, this casual discussion doesn’t seem to go down well with Rashmi. The actress was seen all furious and is seen yelling back at Tejasswi for discussing about her relationship status.

Watch The Latest Promo Of Bigg Boss 15 Below:

Rashami aur Tejasswi ki dosti mein phir hui takraar, kya hoga iss jhagde ka nateeja? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. #BB15 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/3GQpBw71N4 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 21, 2021

