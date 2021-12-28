Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting with each passing day. Having said that, in last night's (December 27) episode, we saw how the housemates picked Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai as the two candidates who will not play the ticket to finale task. Also, reports hint that this week Rashami, Abhijit, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz are up for nominations. Adding to this, there's a midnight eviction on the show today. Frankly, we feel based on the overall performance on the show Abhjit has the maximum chance of getting evicted from BB 15.

Check It Out:

Breaking! There is a ELIMINATION tonight in #BiggBoss15 House through a task. Predict, Kaun hone wala hai aaj Ghar se bhar? Stay Tuned! Will reveal the name once eviction done inside the house.#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 28, 2021

