Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with each passing day. While popular faces from TV are unable to wow the audience this season, newbies are getting all the love from fans. After Salman praised Archana Gautam for being natural on BB 16, netizens are rooting for her. Twitter is flooded with lovely videos and messages for Archana, and many even want her to win the show. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Contestant Sreejita De Calls Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's Game 'Cheap'.

We Want 'Mor'

Hahahah glad to see how Salman told #ArchanaGautamm that her dialogue 'Maarte maarte MOR banna dungi' has rightly become very famous 😂😂😂 Le Archu- 👇👇👇#BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/xxwKScT8dx — HeyaItsReg❤ #Rubinaislove❤ (@HeyaItsReg) October 15, 2022

Archana for the 'Win'

I want #ArchanaGautam to win the show. I find her to be very real and I'm done with bahu's being favoured by the channel and winning the show. Like ❤️ & Retweet 🔁 if you agree #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #Biggboss #ArchanaGautamm pic.twitter.com/0DftUU92wm — 🦋 (@Bonjouranges) October 15, 2022

'Facts'

'Supremacy'

Archana Gautam Supremacy 🔥🔥 This trend is because of this Scene. You can hate Archana, You can love archana but you can't Ignore her. SILLBATTA QUEEN ARCHANA #ArchanaGautam #ArchanaGautamm #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/LtvhLMSK7m — SHREE ZUNJARRAO (@ShreeZunjarrao) October 13, 2022

'Righteous'

What the hell she is doing I'm shocked she told sorry to shalin nd saying it's my fault I mean seriously I feel bad to support her this is disgusting @TouqeerSumbul @BiggBoss #SumbulTauqeerKhan archana is right ye nahi sudharne wali #ArchanaGautamm — shalini priya (@shalinipriyabxr) October 16, 2022

'Love' for Archana

Goodmorning #ArchanaGautamm we love you , INDIA LOVES ARCHANA https://t.co/WM0Cicr8gb — Hopping Bug (@was_chaos) October 16, 2022

