Bigg Boss 16 will now witness Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandes and Varun Sharma gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Cirkus. They will interact with the contestants by asking fun questions about what they think about the other contestants.

Archana Gautam will answer things she feels about Shalin Bhanot, Vikkas Manaktala will answer about Archana and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will answer about MC Stan. The participating contestants will have to take a mild shock each time the answer is right. Bigg Boss 16: Ranveer Singh Shares His Wish to Host the Controversial Reality Show in Future but There’s a Twist! (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

