Bigg Boss 16 is high on drama. There are constant fights and arguments over a series of topics in between the contestants in the house. Among the many is Shiv Thakare constantly talking about Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma getting intimate and close all the time. Now there are pictures going viral of Shiv’s participation in Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Shiv had a connection there and he was spotted hugging and getting cosy with his co-contestant. Fans are bashing him for the same. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam – Shiv Thakare Engage in a War of Words Once Again; Actress-Politician Tells Shiv, “Tere Kapde Phaad Dungi” (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Fans troll Shiv

Netizens are in support of Gautam

Bro hamen koi dikkat nahin hai ki Shiv love lapata Kare yah jo bhi kare ... I am not interested but ... Aap khud yeh sab karke aaye Ho mtlb gand masa ke aaye Ho aur gautm Soundarya ko ! chee ... Bolate ho. Matlab shiv Kare to theek aur baki karen to cheee... — GAUTAM_D (@TheGautamDass) November 16, 2022

Netizens call it as Shiv’s ‘Kaali Kartut’

Shiv ki Kali kartut in #BBMarathi — GAUTAM_D (@TheGautamDass) November 15, 2022

