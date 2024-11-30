Aditi Mistry is eliminated from Bigg Boss 18! The wildcard contestant who entered the show along with Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra has been evicted from Salman Khan's reality show through a surprise elimination. Her eviction was not based on audience votes but purely on the individual decisions taken by her fellow housemates. In an earlier update, the makers confirmed that one of the three new wildcard contestants will be shown the door in Friday's (November 29) episode. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Wildcard Aditi Mistry To Be EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Aditi Mistry Gets Eliminated From ‘BB 18’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

