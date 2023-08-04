After winning ticket to finale task, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan became the last captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and also the first finalist. Owing to the same, as seen in new promo, the YouTuber gets special powers wherein he picks Avinash Sachdev for punishment. This decision by Malhan, irks Sachdev and the duo get into verbal spat. While Abhishek talks disrespectfully in the fight, Avinash stoops low by talking about aukat. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Pooja Bhatt Lauds Abhishek Malhan’s Behaviour and Conduct.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promo:

Attack mode on! Abhishek and Avinash ke beech hua punishment ko leke khatarnak bawaal.🔥 Watch this episode of #BiggBossOTT2 at 9pm tonight. Streaming free on #JioCinema.#BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/siNbL6eH1y — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 4, 2023

