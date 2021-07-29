Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere on August 8. With this, many names of celebrities have already started doing rounds on who all will make it to the show this time. Now, as per News18, it is singer Tony Kakkar and actress Aashka Goradia's Husband Brent Goble who have been approached for the reality show. Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani Becomes the First Confirmed Contestant To Participate in the Reality Show – Reports.

“The team has approached Tony and Brent but they are yet to give their nod to the show. They are currently giving it a thought," a source told the portal. Karan Johar is to host the show.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

