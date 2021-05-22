Sidharth Shukla who will be next seen in ALT Balaji's Broken But Beautiful Season 3 has shared a fresh new poster of his web series. The picture features him and co-star Sonia Rathee having a steamy moment. Along with it, the Bigg Boss 13 winner also shared an important message.

Check It Out:

Just cause you all thought I was ignoring Twitter … Now what say 😊 Thanks for all the love … you know it all counts post 29th the most … plz be there and I really really hope you all love what we have to present .. thanks again for all the hard work you guys putting in ❤️🙏🏻😘 pic.twitter.com/U4277t3Uri — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)