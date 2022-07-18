Reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors' grand finale which took place on July 17, saw contestant Aditya Patil getting crowned as the winner. The 8-year-old child lifted the winners trophy and also took home the prize money of Rs 20 lakh. He was declared the winner in presence of Aamir Khan, who as a special guest on DDJ. Tejasswi Prakash Is the New ‘Jasmine’ As She Gets Spotted on Dance Deewane Juniors’ Sets for Late Night Shoot (Watch Video).

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑨𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒚𝒂 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒍 (@adityapatil_tiger1312)

