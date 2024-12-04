Bigg Boss 18 continues to captivate audiences with its dramatic twists and turns. Recently, a photograph of contestant Eisha Singh sparked widespread speculation about the authenticity of the reality show. The image, which depicted Eisha engrossed in a script, fuelled rumours that the show's outcomes were predetermined. However, several reports have clarified the situation. It has been revealed that Eisha, along with other contestants like Digvijay Singh Rathore and Rajat Dalal, were with scripts as they were preparing for a special shayari battle. This segment, which aired during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, featured renowned rappers Ikka Singh and Raftaar, who had entered the Bigg Boss house to promote their show, Hustle 4: Hip-Hop Don't Stop. ‘Aap Uske Piche Pad Gaye’: Salman Khan Calls Out Eisha Singh for Extending Argument With Avinash Mishra After Ration Task in ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Was Eisha Singh Reading Script? Here's The Truth

Eisha Singh Was Prepping For Shayari Segment

This one's for all the naysayers, Who are claiming that she was given the script! But to your dismay, NO! She sat down and prepared her part, Just like everyone else did. Just because hers turned out to be the best, you cannot take away her creativity! But we get it! 🤣 And to… pic.twitter.com/ibl0rI9wx6 — Eisha Singh (@EishaSingh24) December 2, 2024

