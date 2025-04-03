A shocking case of negligence and corruption has surfaced in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli. A woman’s INR 1.4 crore Mercedes-Benz was severely damaged after valet drivers at The Big Barbecue took it for a joyride instead of parking it. They crashed into an illegal wall, causing INR 20 lakh in damages, and then fled. Instead of taking responsibility, the restaurant allegedly provided fake driver details and forged contracts. When the woman sought police help, officers reportedly urged her to “settle” for just INR 2 lakh. With no action against the restaurant or missing valet drivers, she is left to bear the losses alone. Chitradurga Road Accident: Car Flips 15 Times After Hitting Divider on NH-150A in Karnataka, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Valet Joyride Wrecks INR 1.4 Cr Mercedes

20 minutes of Food Cost 20 lakh loss in Bengaluru Marathahalli Bengaluru’s failing governance, corporate negligence, and police corruption have once again come to light in a shocking incident at The Big Barbecue, Marathahalli. A woman’s ₹1.4 crore Mercedes-Benz was wrecked due… pic.twitter.com/6RX0genSpQ — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) April 3, 2025

