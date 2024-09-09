There's no denying that Amayra Khurana aka Sai, the charming child actor from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is simply the cutest member of the cast. Despite her small size, she has a way of stealing the spotlight with her delightful presence. Recently, Amayra shared a heartwarming video of herself in traditional dress, joyfully celebrating and welcoming Ganapati Bappa. The video has quickly captured the hearts of many, with viewers unable to resist her adorable look in traditional attire, complete with bangles and pink shoes. Her innocent charm and sweet smile are a true delight, adding a special touch to our screens. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Fame Hitesh Bharadwaj Aka Rajat Clicks Goofy Pics With ‘Dost’ Falaq Naaz!.

Amayra Khurana Looks Adorably Cute in Ethnic Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amayra Khurana (@tiny_tot_amayra)

