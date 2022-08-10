Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus has taken a leap and Virat is seen taking care of two houses. One where Paakhi is seen with her son and the other where Sai is seen with her baby girl. Netizens are now bashing the show saying that how can the makers show an illicit relationship between ‘Devar and Bhabhi’. They think that the makers are ruining the plot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Promo: Virat and Pakhi Live Together While Sai Stays Away With Her Daughter (Watch Video).

Take a look at the new promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Checkout the reactions of netizens:

A fan calls Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ‘najayaj rishton ka thekedaar’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Another fan is in shock watching the new promo

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A netizen mocks Virat’s indecisiveness

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A netizen calls the show toxic

A fan argues on how the two houses cannot be compared as one woman is his sister-in-law and the other is his wife!

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for more information from the world of television!

