Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for an interesting drama. As seen, Virat and Pakhi are now married and on the other hand, Sai has decided to be independent. However, fate has something else in store for them as Virat and Sai meet again. The current track of the show revolves around Virat and Sai being at loggerheads regarding Savi’s upbringing. Now, Pakhi will be seen asking Sai to go back to Kankavli. While Sai will get going, Virat will also end up there. India Forums has reported that the drama will soon see Virat spending a night at Sai’s place. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2022: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Beats Anupamaa; Holds the Top Position!

Take a look:

Exclusive: #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin: Virat to spend a night at Sai’s house; tiff between Vinu and Savi #GHKKPM https://t.co/wnPIF7qAYe — India Forums (@indiaforums) November 23, 2022

