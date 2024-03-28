Expanding the world of Jurassic World, Netflix dropped the trailer to Jurassic World: Chaos Theory on March 28. This series serves as a sequel to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The animated series was first announced in November 2023, but a release date was not finalised then. The upcoming series picks up six years after the events of Camp Cretaceous. The trailer teases the story about Ben and Darius learning that someone is hunting the members of the Nublar Six. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is developed by DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment and premieres on Netflix on May 24. Jurassic World: Scarlett Johansson in Talks To Lead Universal’s Next Dinosaur Movie; Gareth Edwards Directorial To Release on July 2, 2025.

Watch Jurassic World – Chaos Theory Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)