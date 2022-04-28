Amazon Prime Video has announced multiple Indian adaptations of Modern Love and one among them is Modern Love Chennai. The anthology series will features Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan and others. This Tamil series is helmed by Bharathi Raja, Balaji Sakthivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar and Akshay Sundher. Modern Love Mumbai Trailer: Amazon Prime’s New Anthology Show Brings Six Different Love Stories from Six Acclaimed Directors (Watch Video).

Modern Love Chennai on Prime

#ModernLoveOnPrime: continuing with the stories of love, the stories of life, next we bring you Chennai 💙#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/eb8gnuig3w — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

The Team

Writers: Balaji Tharaneetharan, Rajumurugan, Reshma Ghatala, Pratheep Kumar, Thiagarajan Kumararaja Key Cast: Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Vijayalakshmi, TJ Banu, Gouri Reddy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Vasudevan Murali, Chu Khoy Sheng, Sanjula S — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

