Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 now has a release date. As the makers today (April 7), took to social media and announced that the Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi-starrer series will be streaming on ZEE5 from April 29. Well, this time 'luv is getting crowded' they say. Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2: Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh Begins the Shoot of Their ZEE5 Show in London (View Pics).

Check it Out:

Are you excited to meet again with Sumer Singh and Tanie Brar? We have more people waiting for you, yaar! This season love is getting crowded! #NeverKissYourBestFriend Season 2 Premiering 29th April only on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/BffuKA4EdP — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) April 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)