India's prime minister, Narendra Modi mourned the loss of 'two talented actors' from TV namely Arvind Trivedi and Ghanashyam Nayak. While the former actor was known for playing Raavan in Ramayan, on the other hand, the latter essayed the role of Ghanshyam Nayak as Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Have a look.

PM Modi:

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

