The highly anticipated Sandeep Bhaiya trailer has been released, bringing back Sunny Hinduja's iconic character from TVF's acclaimed series, Aspirants. In this spin-off web series, Sandeep Bhaiya takes center stage with his unwavering ambitions. The trailer showcases his relentless determination as he refuses to give up on his dreams. Fans of Aspirants will be delighted to witness the return of this beloved character, portrayed brilliantly by Sunny Hinduja. Sandeep Bhaiya will release on the YouTube channel of TVF on June 30, 2023. Sandeep Bhaiya Teaser: Aspirants’ Sunny Hinduja Is an Ambitious Man Who Refuses To Give Up in His Upcoming Spin-Off Series! Trailer To Be Out on This Date (Watch Video).