Ajooni actor Shoaib Ibrahim took his wife Dipika Kakar to Dubai on her birthday, which was on August 6. Penning a special note for her, he wrote, "And it's your birthday today. Just itna hi kahunga Thank you Bachcha for everything that you have given to me and to my family. Ye chhote se surprises sirf isliye ki aapko bata saku ki aap mere liye kya mayne rakhti ho" Ajooni: It’s a Faceoff Between Rajveer and Avinash in Star Bharat’s New Launch.

Take a look:

