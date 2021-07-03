EPIC original Tales of Valour teaser is out and the docu show promises some unsung stories by our great Indian soldiers through their own voices. Tales of Valour premieres on EPIC Channel and EPIC On from July 5. EPIC TV show Regiment Diaries which is on the same lines was a big hit and with Tales of Valour we would come to know some true unheard stories, tales of bravery that needs to be known.

Check Out Tales of Valour Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)