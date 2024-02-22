The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth was slated to drop on Netflix on February 23. However, the release of this docu-series, has been postponed. The Bombay High Court has recommended that Netflix provide a preview of the series to the CBI before considering their application to halt the release of the docu-series. This request comes amidst ongoing legal proceedings involving Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. Netflix informed the court that it would refrain from releasing The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth until February 29. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: CBI Moves Mumbai Court To Stop Netflix Broadcast of Indrani Mukerjea’s Documentary Series.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth On Netflix

