The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 took place last night on January 28, concluding with Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy. Simultaneously, Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar secured the first runner-up position. Although he didn't clinch the trophy, he undoubtedly won the hearts of many. He expressed gratitude on social media post-show, thanking his fans for their immense love and support. Sharing a photo from the show, he wrote, “It has been an unforgettable journey! Thank you to each and every one for your strong support!❤️ I will be forever grateful to you!” Munawar Faruqui Poses With Salman Khan After Winning Bigg Boss 17, Says ‘Trophy Aakhir Dongri Aa Hi Gayi’ As He Thanks Fans for Their Support.

Abhishek Kumar's X Post

It has been an unforgettable journey! Thank you to each and everyone for your strong support!❤️ I will be forever grateful to you! 🙏🙏🙏 #AbhishekAvengers #AbhishekKumar pic.twitter.com/Qo5cAHBQtR — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishekkuma08) January 28, 2024

