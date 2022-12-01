The makers of You Season 4 have dropped new poster from Netflix's hit series featuring the lead, Penn Badgley. The picture sees the actor at his suited-booted best mysteriously staring straight at the lenses. The popular show's part one releases on the said OTT platform in February 2023. You Season 4: Penn Badgley As Joe Goldberg Is Bearded and Stylish in New BTS Still From the Sets of Netflix Show!

You Season 4 New Poster:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)