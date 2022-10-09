Just a while after Kanye West was banned on Instagram for sharing an anti-Semitic post, the rapper has then been locked out of his Twitter account as well for the same reason. In a now deleted tweet, the rapper threatened violence towards the Jewish community. Earlier in the week, Kanye also attracted controversy when he was seen wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt alongside Candace Owens. Kanye West’s Instagram Account Restricted For Violating the Social Media Platform’s Policy Over His Anti-Jewish Comment.

Check Out the Source:

Twitter has locked Kanye West’s account after he posted an antisemitic tweet. pic.twitter.com/YaNfiOTWJC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2022

