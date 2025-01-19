Mumbai Police has apprehended Vijay Das, the accused, in the Bandra assault case involving actor Saif Ali Khan. The arrest followed an hours-long search that culminated in the thorny bushes of a secluded area. The investigation also uncovered that the accused used multiple aliases, including Bijoy Das and Mohammed Iliyas, raising questions about his activities and motives. Vijay Das, who previously worked at a hotel and was once honoured as the "Best Employee," reportedly left his job under undisclosed circumstances. Saif Ali Khan’s Health Insurance Details Leaked Online? INR 35 Lakh Claim Amount, Hospital Discharge Date and Other Details Revealed in Unverified Document.

Vijay Das, Who Attacked Saif Ali Khan, Received 'Best Employee' Award

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Vijay Das, the accused in the Bandra assault case, was arrested after hours of search in thorn bushes. He previously worked at a hotel, where he was awarded "Best Employee" before quitting pic.twitter.com/OH2l1UMlPp — IANS (@ians_india) January 18, 2025

Accused Arrested After Extensive Search

UPDATE | Saif Ali Khan attack case | Mumbai Police has confirmed that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas. https://t.co/0n0JQzTWDs — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

