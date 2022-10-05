Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was recently attacked by Kanye West in a series of posts on Instagram after the Vogue editor criticised the rapper for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at Paris Fashion Week. Amidst the bullying and personally targeted attacks, Vogue has released a statement saying that they stand with Johnson and the entire ordeal is unacceptable. Model Gigi Hadid recently came to Johnson's defense as well slamming West as a 'joke' under one of his Insta posts. Gigi Hadid Slams Kanye West As a 'Bully' and 'Joke' For Mocking Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Check Out the Tweet:

Vogue issues statement defending their global fashion editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, after Kanye West mocked her in several social media posts: “Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson… She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” pic.twitter.com/SuLrIz7O7U — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)