Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco, US, due to heart-related ailments on December 15. Hussain was a legendary figure in Indian classical music. His death has left a void in the world of music, with fans, musicians, and admirers across the globe mourning his loss. As soon as the news of the legend surfaced, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, music Composer Thaman S and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared their post. Zakir Hussain Dies: Akhilesh Yadav, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Other Leaders Pay Tributes as Tabla Maestro Passes Away at 73.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Post

Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely death of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the renowned maestro and one of the greatest tabla players of all times. This is a huge loss for the country and his millions of admirers across the planet. I convey my sincere condolences to the family,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Post

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "The passing away of Ustad Zakir Hussain Sahab leaves our world of culture poorer. Making his fingers dance on the dayan and bayan, he took Indian Tabla to the global stage and will always be synonymous with its intricate rhythms. A doyen of… pic.twitter.com/40q8BUlXYV — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

Thaman S' Post

REST IN PEACE MAESTRO We lost the Legend Today #UstadZakirHussain Saab 🥹 pic.twitter.com/y8YenLBEP1 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 15, 2024

