The Elementary Education Samagra Shiksha Assam released the Gunotsav 2025 results on March 27. Schools can download their results from the official website ssa.assam.gov.in, while students can check theirs at gunotsav2025.in. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that 17,585 external evaluators assessed 38,98,945 students from 44,077 schools. Additionally, 4,320 students will receive tablets, and 13,300 A+ graded schools will be awarded INR 25,000 each. Gunotsav is a government initiative to enhance educational standards, grading schools from A+ to D based on performance. The program aims to help students achieve learning goals and identify areas needing improvement. Schools and students are encouraged to check their results online. Assam Gunotsav Result 2025 Releasing Today, Know How To Check and Download Scorecard at gunotsav2025.in.

Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared

The results of Gunotsav 2025, conducted in three phases from January 6 to February 7 across the state, reflect positive developments in our education sector. Congratulations to the authorities of each school that excelled in this assessment and upheld their commitment to success.… pic.twitter.com/CRpdRUebJI — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 27, 2025

