The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), December 2022 examination. Candidates who appeared for the CTET Exam 2023 can visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in to download the answer key. In order to download the CTET December 2022 answer key, candidates can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in. Post this, click on the CTET Dec 2022 answer key link which will open the answer key. Post this, candidates can download and even take a printout of the answer key. They can also raise objections if any. Here's the direct link to download CTET December 2022 answer key and submit challenges.

CTET Answer Key Released

#CTET answer keys 2022 has been released at https://t.co/vfWCD6pZnc. The challenge of answer keys will be accepted by 17 February. — Aadil Ikram عادل اکرام आदिल एकराम 🇮🇳 (@Aadil_Ikram) February 15, 2023

CTET Answer Key PDF

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)