Moto G96 5G will launch in India on July 9, 2025. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has shared its display feature on X (formerly Twitter). The company confirmed that the Moto G96 5G will offer a “3D Curved Display, IP68 protection, and a durable Corning Gorilla Glass 5 body that offers superior scratch and impact resistance.” The smartphone will also be available in four Pantone-curated colours, which will be Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue. The Moto G96 5G will feature a 32MP Quad Pixel selfie camera and will include a 50MP camera. The smartphone will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and is expected to have a price between INR 20,000 and INR 22,990. HONOR X9c 5G Battery Details Revealed, Launch in India on July 7; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Moto G96 5G Display

Meet the moto g96 5G — equipped with a 3D Curved Display, IP68 protection, and a durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 body that offers superior scratch and impact resistance. Launching 9th July on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | Leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 6, 2025

