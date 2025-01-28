The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced changes in the examination centres for those candidates who were scheduled to appear for the GATE and JAM 2025 exams in Prayagraj. In view of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the GATE 2025 and the JAM 2025 examinations scheduled in Prayagraj will now be conducted in Lucknow on the same dates. RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Online Registration Ongoing at rrbapply.gov.in for 32,438 Posts, Know Eligibility, Salary, Important Dates and How To Apply.

GATE 2025, IIT-JAM 2025 Exam Centres Moved From Prayagraj to Lucknow

GATE, Joint Admission Test (JAM) centres for candidates appearing in Prayagraj shifted to Lucknow amid Maha Kumbh: IIT officials pic.twitter.com/k0cai5rSJF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2025

