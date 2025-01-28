Mumbai, January 28: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) opened applications on January 23 for various Level 1 positions, with 32,438 vacancies available under the 7th CPC pay matrix. Aspiring candidates can apply online at rrbapply.gov.in until February 22. The application fee payment deadline is between February 23 and 24, and applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections to their forms from February 25 to 26.

The recruitment drive covers a range of positions, such as Assistant Bridge, Assistant C&W, Assistant Depot (Stores), Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel), Track Maintainer, Cabin Man, Pointsman, and more. For detailed information regarding vacancies for each position, candidates are encouraged to consult the official notification.

How To Apply For RRB Recruitment 2025 Registration

Candidates must note that once an account is created, the details entered, including mobile number, email ID, and chosen railway, cannot be changed. When filling out the form, aspirants should enter their name, father’s name, and date of birth as per the SSLC/Matriculation/SSC records. Additionally, they need to provide the roll number, certificate number, and year of passing as mentioned on the certificate. RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs Notification Issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, 32,438 Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details.

1. Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Create an account for the Indian Railways CEN 2024 and fill in the required details.

3. Complete the application form.

4. Pay the applicable fee. SC/ST candidates are eligible for a free sleeper class railway pass, which can be availed by selecting 'Yes' in the relevant section and uploading a valid caste certificate.

RRB Recruitment 2025 Registration Eligibility

The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 36 years as of January 1, 2025. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a one-time relaxation of 3 years has been given to candidates who missed previous recruitment chances. Candidates must also meet the medical standards for the positions they apply for. If a candidate fails the medical exam for a chosen post, they will not be considered for that position, and no alternative job will be offered. RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration for 32,438 Posts Begins Tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in; Know Salary, Examination Date and Steps To Apply.

RRB Recruitment 2025 Registration Application Fees

Applicants for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 must pay a fee of INR500, which will be refunded after the CBT, minus bank charges. Those from PWBD, female, transgender, ex-servicemen, SC, ST, minority communities, and EBC categories will pay INR 250, with a similar refund after charges are deducted.

