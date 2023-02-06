The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results of the JEE Main exam for Session 1. The examination for session 1 was held in January-February. The candidates can view and download the results from the official website of the NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 January Session Registers All-Time High Attendance of 95.8%, Say Officials.

JEE Mains 2023 Result Today:

Important day for over 8 lakh candidates as NTA will release JEE Mains Result today on https://t.co/6cGcyNuKK7 #JEEMains #JEEMain2023 #JEE2023 @DG_NTA — Aadil Ikram عادل اکرام आदिल एकराम 🇮🇳 (@Aadil_Ikram) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)