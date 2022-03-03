"The Kerala state government has arranged three flights in order to transport students arriving at Delhi airport from Ukraine today. Bus services will be arranged from Kochi Airport to Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. NORKA teams have been deployed in all four airports across the state to assist Ukraine returnees", CMO said in a statement. The flights to Kochi will depart from Delhi at 9.30, 15.30 and 18.30, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Twitter.

Check Tweet:

Today GoK has arranged 3 chartered flights for our students repatriated from #Ukraine. The flights to Kochi will depart from Delhi at 0930,1530 & 1830. Buses have been arranged to Trivandrum and Kasargod. NORKA teams, including women officials are all set to receive the students. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)