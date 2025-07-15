Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result of July 15 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Players taking part in Nagaland State Lotteries can check the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today, July 15, here. Those who purchased lottery tickets for today's Dear Godavari Tuesday lucky draw can watch the live streaming here as the names of the Nagaland lottery winners are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, where the Dear Godavari Tuesday lottery is being played. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery of Today Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)