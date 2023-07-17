Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, the dynamic duo from the hit Style (2001) and its sequel Xcuse Me (2003), are set to reunite on the big screen after two decades. The upcoming film, yet to be titled, will be helmed by director Sam Khan, who has also crafted the story. The screenplay and dialogues will be penned by Milap Zaveri. The project will extensively be filmed in Abu Dhabi, providing a visually captivating backdrop for this eagerly awaited reunion. Produced by Hitesh Khushalani and co-produced by Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi, and Ishaan Dutta, this venture promises to be a thrilling addition to their filmography. Navya Naveli Nanda Recreates the Iconic 3 Idiots Pose at IIM Bangalore (View Pic)