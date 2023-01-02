In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, a Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division. According to reports, the incident at around 3.27 am today. While no causalities were reported, 11 coaches of the train were impacted due to derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. "Higher officials have reached spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations," CPRO, North Western Railway said. Mumbai-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express Train Derails Between Rajkiawas and Bomadra Section, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

11 coaches were impacted due to derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. No casualties reported yet. Higher officials have reached spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations: CPRO, North Western Railway pic.twitter.com/U4ZoM1YlrI — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 2, 2023

