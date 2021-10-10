Delhi Police on Sunday said that an actress has filed a complaint against a Twitter user and YouTube influencer alleging that he has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty and some hashtags have also been circulated regarding some movie scenes. The Delhi Police has registered a criminal case under IPC Sec 354D (stalking), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sec 67 of IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form). The case has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station.

