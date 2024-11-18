Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gehlot joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 18 at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. The move came after Gehlot resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on November 17, citing that political ambitions had overtaken the party’s commitment to serving the people. In a significant shift, Gehlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders. Gehlot’s departure from AAP, where he had been a close aide to former CM Arvind Kejriwal, comes ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, expected in February 2025. Arvind Kejriwal on Kailash Gehlot Resignation: ‘Harassment Due to Raids by ED Forced Delhi Minister To Quit AAP’.

Kailash Gehlot Joins BJP

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders. pic.twitter.com/l2Ol8Umxe1 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

