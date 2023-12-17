A shocking video has come to light from Utter Pradesh’s Lucknow where a lawyer abused a cop and threatened to hit him with a shoe. A video of the incident, which happened on Friday, at one of the entry gates of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, went viral on social media. In the video, the lawyer can be seen abusing a police constable and threatening to hit him with a shoe while sitting inside his car. A lawyer in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow shouted abuses at a policeman and threatened to hit him with a shoe. “Abhi tu joota kha jaega, inspector sahab ei ka band karai, ek ka mari", he can be heard saying in the video. A probe has been launched into the case after the video went viral on social media. ‘Teri Chaddi Khola Tha Mai’: Cop Abuses Woman Inside Police Station in Lucknow, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Lawyer Abuses Cop

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)