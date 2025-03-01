A horrific road accident in Bengaluru’s Banashankari area claimed two lives on Friday morning, February 28, when an autorickshaw was crushed between two BMTC buses. The crash occurred on 80 Feet Road around 11:35 AM when a bus slowed down for a turning car, causing another BMTC bus behind it to ram into the auto. The impact killed driver Anil Kumar and passenger Vishnu Bapat on the spot. Police have detained the bus driver and seized the vehicle, while the victims' bodies were sent for post-mortem. A video of the mangled auto has surfaced on social media, with some reports claiming it was run over by a BMTC bus. Banashankari traffic police are investigating the exact sequence of events. Bengaluru Accident: 2 Women Die on the Spot After BBMP Truck Knocks Down 2-Wheeler, Runs Over Them.

Auto Crushed Between BMTC Buses, Two Killed

The BMTC bus did not run over the auto. The auto was crushed between two BMTC buses that were slowing down, reportedly because of another car, in front of all these vehicles, that was trying to take a turn.https://t.co/m2sbqNAlH7 https://t.co/jIZlaMq4F6 — Udbhavi (@bhavibee) March 1, 2025

Auto Mangled Between Buses in Bengaluru

A tragic accident occurred at #HosakerehalliCross in #Bengaluru, where a #BMTC bus ran over an auto-rickshaw, crushing it completely and killing both the driver and the passenger on the spot. The impact was so severe that the auto was completely mangled, leaving no chance of… pic.twitter.com/e2tq9NHk5s — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 28, 2025

