A tragic accident in Hinjewadi-Maan Road on Friday afternoon claimed the lives of two women when a mixer truck overturned onto their two-wheeler. The incident occurred around 3:30-4:00 PM at Sakare Patil Chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the truck driver reportedly lost control while turning. The truck, heavily loaded with concrete mix, toppled onto the women, killing them on the spot. Both victims, believed to be IT engineers, were riding a scooter in the opposite direction. Police Inspector Kaniya Thorat confirmed the driver was detained for investigation. The accident, captured on camera, has sparked outrage over road safety concerns. Accident Caught on Camera in Bulandshahr: Truck Collides With Bus Near Mahadev Intersection, 17 Passengers Injured (Watch Video).

Accident in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra: Senior Police Inspector, Kaniya Thorat says, "Between 3:30-4 PM in the afternoon, an RMC mixer truck was heading from Hinjewadi to Mahalunge Sadar. At the Sakare Patil Chowk turn, the driver apparently lost control. The truck was loaded and… pic.twitter.com/6MnGGDojrO — IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2025

