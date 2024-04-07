The National Investigation Agency (NIA) refuted allegations of mala fide in its Bhoopati Nagar blast case actions on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Categorically denying any mala fide in its recent actions in West Bengal’s Bhoopatinagar area, the NIA on Sunday, April 7, refuted the allegations of unlawful actions levelled against it and dismissed the entire controversy as ‘unfortunate’. NIA made it clear that its actions were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated, as part of it’s ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three persons in Naruabila village, PS Bhoopatinagar, district Purba Medinipur in West Bengal. NIA Attack Case in Bengal: Counter FIR Filed by Kin of Arrested Men Accusing Officials of Molestation in Purba Midnapore.

