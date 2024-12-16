A tragic road accident on the Rajiv Rahadhari near Gajwel in Siddipet district claimed the life of a woman and left four others injured on Monday. The mishap occurred when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with an RTC bus. Emergency services rushed the injured to the government hospital in Gajwel for treatment. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision. The incident highlights the ongoing need for road safety awareness and vigilance on highways. Siddipet Shocker: Man Pushes His 2 Children Into Lake, Jumps to His Death in Telangana After Second Wife Leaves Home Following Altercation.

Car Collides Head-On With RTC Bus, 1 Woman Dead

#Telangana : A woman died and 4 others were injured after the car in which they were travelling collided with an RTC bus on the Rajiv Rahadhari near #Gajwel in #Siddipet district on Monday. The injured shifted to the govt hospital in Gajwel. #RoadAccident #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/0K5c4aBa2X — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 16, 2024

