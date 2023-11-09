Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kundan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA engaged in heated exchange over the issue of reservation inside Bihar assembly premises in Patna. A video which surfaced on social media showed Singh saying “You have no knowledge on Mandal Commission. Go and advertise about condoms in the assembly” after Mandal said that BJP was against reservation to the backwards. This comes after Nitish Kumar while speaking on the importance of education among women to control population in Bihar on Tuesday, described how a woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. ‘Nitish Kumar Watches Dirty Movies At Night’: Manoj Tiwari Attacks Bihar CM For His Remarks on Population Control.

BJP and RJD MLA Fight

VIDEO | BJP MLA Kundan Singh and RJD MLA Vijay Mandal engage in heated exchange of words inside #Bihar Assembly premises over the issue of reservation. pic.twitter.com/BdV1Fz6sWg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2023

